York deputies attempting to identify shoplifter

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies are attempting to identify the subject pictured below for shoplifting.

An unknown female went into the the Kohls in the 100 block of Gristmill Plaza, September 11 and shoplifted an undisclosed amount of property, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

If you’re able to identify the subject or having any information regarding this incident, please contact investigators with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please reference case # 1703504.

