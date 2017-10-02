York deputies attempting to identify shoplifter

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies are attempting to identify the subject pictured below for shoplifting.

Photo Courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

An unknown female went into the the Kohls in the 100 block of Gristmill Plaza, September 11 and shoplifted an undisclosed amount of property, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

If you’re able to identify the subject or having any information regarding this incident, please contact investigators with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please reference case # 1703504.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments.

 

Photo Courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office