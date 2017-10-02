Wounded veterans jump for a purpose

Related Coverage Jump for a Purpose

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend Skydive Suffolk teamed up with Combat Wounded Coalition (CWC) to raise awareness for combat-wounded veterans in a unique way.

Jumping for a Purpose is an annual event that empowers those wounded in combat and their loved ones. This year 15 veterans and Gold Star family members participated.

The community comes together in this family-friendly event meant to help the veterans regain any confidence lost during the long recovery process. More than a dozen local businesses and sponsors joined together to make this event possible. They provided food, games, and donations.

“They are so incredibly supportive of our mission,” said Jason Redman, retired U.S. Navy SEAL, and CWC Founder. “We can never thank them enough for all they do for these warriors and Gold Star families.”

For every dive made on September 30, Skydive Suffolk donated $20 to the CWC.

The CWC has a mission to inspire wounded warriors to overcome and help them on a path of purpose and peace of mind.

