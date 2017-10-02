Va. Beach woman shot during mass shooting in Las Vegas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman is recovering after being shot during the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Allison Crute and her boyfriend, Andrew Kampe, were shot while at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Crute’s father told 10 On Your Side she was shot directly in the arm and had to have surgery.

He confirmed that his daughter called him early this morning to tell him what happened.

Crute worked for Sentara Virginia Beach up until about a year ago. Her father told 10 On Your Side she was a cardiac ICU nurse at Virginia Beach General before becoming a traveling nurse.

She also worked at WRV Surfcamp in Virginia Beach. There is a GoFundMe page created to help with the medical bills.

Kampe was hit in his arm as well at the concert, according to his mother Anita Kampe, but did not require surgery.

Anita Kampe says Andrew and Allison were near the stage when the shooting happened.

Andrew, 29, went to Old Dominion University and is an engineer. He lives in Norfolk and is originally from New Jersey.

