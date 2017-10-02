Teenager missing from New Kent County

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a missing, endangered juvenile on Monday.

Deputies says that 14-year-old Zachary Ty Carl was last seen by his parents in the 6200 block of Pine Fork Road in Quinton around 7 a.m.

Zachary is 5’10” and weights around 145 pounds. He was brown curly hair, hazel eyes. He was last seen possibly wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored pants. He is consider endangered because he is under medical care and likely needs his medication.

If anyone has any information, or has seen Zachary, please call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.