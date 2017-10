CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a home break-in that happened on September 18.

According to Chesapeake police, the two men broke into a home in the Western Branch area of the city.

One suspect has a noticeable tattoo on the top of his right hand and another on the inside of his left forearm.

If you recognize these suspects, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.