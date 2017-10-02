Suspect steals beer from Portsmouth 7-Eleven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect that stole items from a 7-Eleven on September 12.

According to Portsmouth police, the suspect came into the store in the 3200 block of George Washington Boulevard at 11:45 p.m. He then went to the beer fridge, grabbed several items and then walked out of the store without paying.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a neon yellow jacket with VDOT on the back, white shirt and dark pants.

If you recognize the suspect, or know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.