Special Report: Hurricane Matthew — 1 Year Later

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There are still two months left before the end of the 2017 hurricane season.

While many marvel at mother nature’s recent devastation, hundreds here in Hampton roads are still busy picking up the pieces from a hurricane one year ago.

During this month last year, Hurricane Matthew hammered the Hampton Roads region as well as the Outer Banks.

Streets, homes and businesses were flooded and thousands were without power as the outer bands of Matthew swept across the region. No one expected the impact we saw.

A pontoon boat tethered by strong rope and a piling through the pontoon hangs on. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/L5wlV7sUze — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) October 9, 2016

The storm resulted in millions of dollars in damages in communities across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina — including an estimated $52 million in Dare County.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has since retired Matthew as an Atlantic tropical storm name.

The Associated Press reported Matthew caused 585 deaths, including over 500 deaths in Haiti before it made landfall in Cuba, the Bahamas and South Carolina.

10 On Your Side begins a week-long series looking back on Hurricane Matthew’s impact.

We’re taking a look back at why the storm caused so much damage, what has changed after Matthew and we’ll uncover perhaps the greatest lesson learned from the storm.

