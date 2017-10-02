2 Dead, 24 injured during shooting at music festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – (NBC NEWS/WAVY) At least 2 people are dead and 24 others hurt after a shooting in Las Vegas near Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday, Clark County Fire Department officials confirmed. The first shots were reported around 10:00 pm West Coast time. A Las Vegas hospital says at least 12 of the injured are in critical condition.

Las Vegas police said they were investigating reports of an active shooter near or inside the casino. Mandalay Bay is located on the south end of the Vegas strip on Las Vegas Boulevard and across from McCarran International Airport.

Police shut down Las Vegas Blvd and urged the public to stay away. Flights were being held in and out of the airport. The final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay when the reported shooting took place.

Jon Bessette said he was attending the Rout 91 music festival when he heard gunshots around 10:00 p.m. “The band ran off stage and it was pandemonium,” Bessette said. “Everyone was running, people were getting trampled.”

Several artists performing at the music festival also reported hearing gunshots.