Reactions to deadly Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (WAVY) — Reactions are pouring in from across the country after a shooting in Las Vegas killed more than 50 people.
Authorities said early Monday that 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire on an estimated crowd of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the time time the shooting took place.
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
SWAT officers who stormed the hotel Paddock fired from found that he had killed himself, authorities said.
In the aftermath of the shooting, officials in Virginia and across the country have responded to the shooting, which is the deadliest in modern US history.
President Donald Trump offered his condolences in a tweet Monday morning. He is expected to make a statement from the White House.
Pope Francis called the shooting a “senseless tragedy” and praised the efforts of police and emergency crews.