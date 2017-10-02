Reactions to deadly Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (WAVY) — Reactions are pouring in from across the country after a shooting in Las Vegas killed more than 50 people.

Authorities said early Monday that 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire on an estimated crowd of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the time time the shooting took place.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

SWAT officers who stormed the hotel Paddock fired from found that he had killed himself, authorities said.

In the aftermath of the shooting, officials in Virginia and across the country have responded to the shooting, which is the deadliest in modern US history.

Dorothy and I are heartbroken by the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas. We pray for those involved but that is not enough. Time for change. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 2, 2017

I’m horrified by the tragic shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. — Rep. Donald McEachin (@RepMcEachin) October 2, 2017

Woke up to this tragic news. My heart is with the victims, their families, first-responders, and the people of Las Vegas. https://t.co/enj7y7irbV — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 2, 2017

Pam and I are praying for everyone involved in last night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. Make no mistake: This is terrorism. We have got to do more to prevent events like this moving forward. I’m tired of waking up to horrific news like this, and I’m sure you are, too. — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) October 2, 2017

Heartbreaking news out of Las Vegas this morning. Cathy and I are praying for victims and all those affected by this act of evil. — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) October 2, 2017

President Donald Trump offered his condolences in a tweet Monday morning. He is expected to make a statement from the White House.

Pope Francis called the shooting a “senseless tragedy” and praised the efforts of police and emergency crews.