Newport News man chases down stolen vehicles before calling police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an aggravated assault case that happened Friday early morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Bonnie Lane in reference to stolen vehicles around 5:13 a.m. While in route the emergency call was upgraded to a shooting, according to a release.

When police arrived on scene they found the victim, a 55-year-old Newport News man with a possible a gunshot wound to his back. Medics responded to the scene but the victim refused treatment.

The victim told police unknown subjects took two of his vehicles from his home – a Nissan Frontier Truck and a gold Lincoln Town Car.

The victim reportedly followed the subjects who stole his vehicles to try to catch up with them. While in the area of Heather Ln and Mammoth Oak the victim heard gun shots coming from behind him, striking the vehicle he was driving.

The victim then fled the area and called police.

No suspect information is available at this time.

