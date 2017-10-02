Man shot on West Mercury in Hampton; suspect in custody

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in the 2900 block of West Mercury Boulevard, October 1.

According to the Hampton Police Division, officers were called to the Waffle House in the 1800 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 3:42 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 30-year-old man sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found that the victim and the suspect got into an argument at the Executive Suite Apartments on West Mercury. The suspect then took out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Following the investigation, police arrested Hamza Karim-Idrissi, 22, and charged him with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Idrissi remains in custody of the Hampton City Jail.