Las Vegas shooting hits close to home for local country radio stations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — The mass shooting in Las Vegas hits close to home for Hampton Roads’ two country music radio stations.

They’ve made some changes on air Monday while they and country music fans, like the rest of us, are processing and mourning what’s happened. Both 97.3 the Eagle and U.S. 106.1 decided to forgo their usual giveaways and concert announcements out of respect for the victims.

The Eagle’s Program Director, Mark McKay tells 10 On Your Side that he woke up to a flurry of texts and emails. He said the artists and their crews are like family.

“We’ve known them for years and all of us know somebody that might be attached to those guys. I must know at least 15 or 20 people that were there, at least, and fortunately they’re all okay,” says McKay

DJ Karen West watched the news during her morning show and updated her listeners on the latest information. It’s especially tough she said on a DJ whose job is usually to entertain and make people happy.

“You know my heart breaks for them so I’m trying to bring them that news and still be sensitive,” West says.

West also tried to balance her program with some stories of hope including one about a scientific discovery that says kindness spreads rapidly.

U.S. 106.1 Program Director, Dave Parker, tells 10 On Your Side that his station is also asking listeners to send text messages and DJs there are including some in their broadcasts.

Neither station had any local employees at the concert and neither did any ticket giveaways to the Route 91 Harvest Festival.