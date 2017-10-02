Josh Abbott Band member was afraid he might die

DALLAS, Tx. (CNN) – Edward Villanueva was on one of the first flights out of Las Vegas following the mass shooting Sunday night. A gunman opened fire on a country music festival crowd killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 more.

Villanueva is a drummer for the Josh Abbott Band, which played on stage hours before the shooting happened. He was with other band members on their tour bus when their manager sent them a text telling them to take cover.

“Those gunshots when you hear that assault rifle, right there outside of your bus and the thought that goes through your mind right now is wow this is it. And I called my mom, my dad, my wife, talked to them on the phone. Just told them this could be it and then you could still just hear the gunshots going on rapid fire thinking it’s just right next to you,” recalled Edward.

He said it was one of the scariest feelings he has ever experienced.

No one in the band was injured.

