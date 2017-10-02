In the Kitchen: Calypso Shrimp Linguine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Paul Buro whipped up a very popular seafood and pasta special that you will find on the menu during Virginia Beach Restaurant Week. He also showed off the drinks and deserts that will make for a memorable “Rumtober.”
Bahama Breeze
Pembroke Mall – Virginia Beach
(757) 473-3264
BahamaBreeze.com
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week
Starts Today!
(757) 422-4420
VBRestaurantWeek.com
Share your experiences on social media with hashtags
VBRW2017 and VBRestaurantWeek
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bahama Breeeze.