Friends gather in Upper Marlboro to remember Ashanti Billie

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WAVY) – The FBI confirmed on Saturday that the body found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina belongs to 19-year-old Ashanti Billie.

Billie was last seen on September 18th on her way to work at the Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek.

Her cell phone was found later that day in a dumpster in Norfolk.

Her car was found last Saturday in the Oceanview area.

Related Coverage: Ashanti Billie Missing Investigation

Billie had only been living in the area for about a month and was attending college.

Tonight, former classmates gathered at Dr. Henry Wise, Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Billie graduated from the school in 2016.

“We want you to keep the hope and reach out to the family,” said a speaker at the vigil.

On Saturday, Billie’s parents, Brandy and Meltony, spoke with reporters outside their Virginia Beach hotel.

“ We want to say thank you to everyone in the community here, everywhere, even nationwide that was searching for Ashanti that helped us locate her,” said her mother, Brandy Billie.

While it’s not the outcome many were hoping and praying for, the Billie’s, who’ve leaned on their faith, say it’s reassuring knowing that their daughter is in a better place.

“Our desire and prayers were answered. She’s home with God. We’re okay with that. We’re well with that,” said Meltony Billie.

Although Billie’s body was found, the investigation is far from over.

The FBI says it will not rest until they find the person responsible for taking Billie’s life.

They are still asking the public for any information to help solve this crime.

If you have any tips, you can call the Norfolk FBI Field Office at (757)455-0100.