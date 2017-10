VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency responders are working a trench rescue in Virginia Beach.

Pictures posted on Twitter by the Virginia Beach Fire Department appeared to show the rescued was at a construction site off Kempsville Road.

Firefighters, EMS and police all responded to the scene, according to the tweet.

It is unclear what may have prompted the rescue. Stay tuned for the latest updates.