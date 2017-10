AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials in Dare County are asking people in Avon to minimize their water usage as crews work to repair a water main.

Dare County Emergency Management tweeted Monday morning the water supply for Avon is limited to what is available in the Avon tower.

Officials say the level in the tower requires users in the Village of Avon to conserve water until repairs are complete.

It unknown what may have caused the break in the water main. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.