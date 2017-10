PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, and they stopped by to tell us about their annual fundraiser and gala coming to Virginia Beach this month. Paula Moran spoke with us about the gala, joined by a special guest.

USO of Hampton Roads & Central Virginia

2017 Fundraiser and Gala

Friday, October 20th at 6 p.m.

Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront

For tickets & information, visit

HRCV.USO.org/events