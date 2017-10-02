Association says multiple Portsmouth fire companies out of service

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An association of firefighters and paramedics is saying six fire companies in Portsmouth are out of service, citing staffing shortages.

The Portsmouth Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics Association posted to Facebook Sunday that the companies were out of service because of a “major staffing shortage.”

One of the out of the service companies is Engine 2, which the association says provides service in the downtown area of the city. This also includes Rescue 1, a vehicle that provides “service through the city on high priority eventsservice through the city on high priority events.”

Other engines and ladders out of service cover areas including Cavalier Manor and Churchland, according to the Facebook post.

The association responded to comments on Facebook Sunday, noting at one point that the fire department has 50 vacancies. This staffing shortage has compounded over the last five years, according to the association.

Andy Fox will have more coverage tonight on this reported shortage, and what it means for the department.