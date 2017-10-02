2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on the 7800 block of South Quay Road late Sunday evening.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived to the scene where two victims were trapped under a pick-up truck.

Crews closed two lanes and detoured traffic for several hours. Both lanes were reopened after midnight.

The initial investigation shows that the Chevrolet Silverado flipped several times, ejecting the driver and passenger from the car.

Both occupants were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.