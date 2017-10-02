1 charged with arson in Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say an arrest has been made in a Chesapeake apartment fire that displaced at least 10 people.

Chesapeake Fire Department officials said 31-year-old Katchona Elicia Johnson was charged with felony communicating a threat to burn a dwelling and arson of an occupied dwelling.

Officials said three people were injured and at least 10 people were displaced in the two-alarm fire.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of Saturday. One person was injured after jumping from a second-story window, while two others were transported for smoke inhalation.

The fire spread to multiple apartments and caused smoke and heat damage to nine units, officials said.

