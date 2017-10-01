Winner revealed at the 10th annual BraHaHa

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The winner of the 10 annual BraHaHa was announced on Sunday.

The overall winner was Alicha Harris, of Chesapeake, who won the $1,000 price for the Warrior Bra.

The BraHaHa celebrated its 10th year with a couple of new twists. This year, local artists busted out their best designs. From a bra with a flushing toilet, to one made of bent butter knives, they helped spread the word about mammograms.

The award ceremony and auction took place at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk.

Organizers say for the first time, 10 breast cancer survivors served as models for the winning bras during the awards show.

The event started in 2008 as a way to promote the opening of Chesapeake Regional’s Breast Center. Ten years later, it’s raised over $1 million.

