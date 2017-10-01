U.S VIRGIN ISLANDS (WAVY) – Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Virginia Beach-based Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assisted the U.S. Virgin Islands National Guard in distributing where citizens picked up food and water in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday.

The Soldiers are part of Joint Task Force Stonewall, a multi-state, multi-service team supporting military hurricane recovery operations on the Virgin islands.

Photos: Virginia National Guard Soldiers distribute supplies in Virgin Islands

“It’s all pretty impressive,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Motley referring to everything the task force has accomplished in just a few days. “They’re dedicated to this mission and the resiliency and determination shown by the U.S. Virgin Islands Soldiers and Airmen is simply inspiring. They’ve taken a beating from two hurricanes and their still fighting back to help their neighbors!”

The teams have supplied more than 10,300 cases of water, and more than 107,000 meals and 1,900 tarps since September 27.