Virginia Beach Police searching for missing man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for 71-year-old Clifton Skinner after he was last seen leaving his home Saturday afternoon.

He was last seen around 3:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1000 block of Norfolk Avenue. Mr. Skinner was on a black and red motorized wheelchair, according to a press release from Virginia Beach Police.

He was wearing a yellow shirt, blue hat, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. He is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 lbs.

Police say Skinner has partial paralysis, is wheelchair bound and has need of daily medication.

Mr. Clifton likes to visit the oceanfront area, Rudee Inlet and Birdneck Shopping Center.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.