Two NC residents displaced after heavy smoke and fire damages home

COLINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) – Two residents and several pets will be displaced for several weeks as a result of a fire that happened early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Sir Chandler Drive just after 4:30 a.m. for a fire that started near the outdoor shower area of a home.

One of the residents discovered the fire when they woke up and saw flames. At that point, the smoke alarms still hadn’t gone off yet because there wasn’t enough smoke inside.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found the entire back side of the home significantly involved in flames.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the outside of residence but it did extend into the second floor and into the attic, according to Fire Chief Glenn Rainy.

Two occupants and several pets were inside at the time of the fire but were able to exit the home safely.

American Red Cross out of Elizabeth City will be assisting with temporary lodging arrangements.

Rainy says “we encourage everyone to have working smoke alarms and to check them regularly.”

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.