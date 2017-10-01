Teenager suffering from gunshot wound in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in his lower body near Dewey Street and Downes Street Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the emergency call just before 1:00 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. Medics took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police are not sure how severe the victim’s injuries are at this time.

No suspect information is available to be released.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is an ongoing investigation so stay with WAVY.com for updates.