Portsmouth police investigating convenience store robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a 7-11 on Deep Creek Boulevard.

Police say it happened around 3:20 Saturday morning at the 7-11 at 3500 Deep Creek Boulevard. They say the suspect approached the clerk, displayed a gun and then demanded money from the register. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands.

The suspect fled on foot and no one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.