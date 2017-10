NORFOLK (WAVY) — Niko Klosterhalfen scored 22 seconds into the Monarchs game against No. 13 Kentucky, and that was all the scoring the Old Dominion men’s soccer team would need.

The Monarchs got a second-half goal by Brandon Perdue on way to 2-0 win over the Wildcats.

It was ODU’s first win over Kentucky.

Old Dominion (6-1-2, 3-0-0) is undefeated in conference play.