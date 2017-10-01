Newport News holds anti-bullying march

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A march was be held as part of Mayor McKinley Price’s anti-bullying initiative on Sunday.

The Mayor’s Campaign to End Bullying is a city-wide partnership with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the BULLY Project to make schools and communities safe and supportive environments for all youth.

The event was held at Christopher Newport University’s Pomoco Stadium.

The 5th annual 1000 Youth March is a partnership with the city of Newport News and Parents Against Bullying.

