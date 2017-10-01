Monroe County EMA: Likely no survivors in military plane crash in Tellico Plains

TELLICO PLAINS (WATE) – Monroe County Emergency Management Agency confirms a military aircraft did crash near Tellico Plains Sunday evening and that there are likely no survivors in the crash.

The military plane was coming from Meridian, Mississippi.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. The crash reportedly happening in the Cherokee National Forest near the Fish Hatchery on River Road.

A spokesperson for the FAA referred WATE 6 On Your Side to the U.S. Military. The Tennessee National Guard said it was not one of their planes. A spokesperson for the National Guard Public Affairs office in Virginia says “To the best of my knowledge, it was not a National Guard aircraft.”

It is unknown how many people were on board the plane at this time.