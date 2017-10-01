Man shot in drive-by shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue at 10:27 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower calf. The victim told police he was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle when a dark colored Dodge sedan pulled up next to the vehicle he was riding in and opened fire. One of the bullets struck the victim in left calf.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.