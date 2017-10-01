James City County Police need help identifying woman

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Do you know this woman?

James City County Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the woman pictured above.

Police say she reportedly walked out of the woods near Drammen Court in the Kristiansand neighborhood in Norge around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman told police her name is Ada Conley Jenkins, however, she appeared confused and couldn’t advise where she lived nor where she was going at the time.

Jenkins was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

If you know this woman or where she may live, contact James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.

