PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect is in custody following a business robbery on High Street.

Dispatch said the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for the robbery at the CVS in the 5800 block of High Street. Police say a male suspect implied he had a weapon.

There were reported injuries.

Patrol officers located and apprehended the suspect.

