Body washed onto Nags Head beach appears to be burial-at-sea

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY/AP) – The body of a neatly dressed man who washed ashore on the Outer Banks Tuesday was likely burial-at-sea from up to a year ago, according to a medical examiner’s office.

A man staying nearby called local authorities to report the body was found partially inside a body bag near Surfside Drive, according to Roberta Thurman, Town of Nags Head Public Information Officer.

A spokeswoman said the Environmental Protection Agency is working with the medical examiner in Greenville to share information about reported sea burials in hopes of identifying the body.

Sea burials are allowed under the Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act.