PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint in the 4000 block of Cedar Lane Saturday evening.

Dispatch received the emergency call at 11:20 p.m. for a robbery.

Spokesperson for Portsmouth Police Department, Misty Holley says the suspect was armed with a handgun but no one was hurt.

No additional information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.