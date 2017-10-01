Apartment fire displaces family of five

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A house fire displaced five people in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Farringdon Way at 6:03 p.m.. When they arrived on scene, crews found a two-story apartment with smoke showing from a bedroom window.

Crews entered the home and began extinguishing the fire. It was brought under control at 6:31 p.m.

Two adults and five children will be displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause is under investigation.