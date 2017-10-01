7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a robbery at the 7-Eleven on Mt Vernon Avenue on September 30.

According to police, they were called to the store at 3:14 a.m. in the 700 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Detectives say that the suspect approached the clerk, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspect fled the area on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with a silver and white stripe, dark-colored pants and shoes, and a mask covering his face.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.