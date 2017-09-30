Whole Foods warns shoppers of a data breach

AUSTIN, TX. (WAVY) – Whole Foods officials said the credit and debit card information of customers who bought meals or drinks at its in-store restaurants or bars were exposed to hackers.

Whole Foods said that its primary grocery store checkout systems were not affected by the breach, but is urging customers to monitor payment card statements.They are working with a security forensics firm to look into the incident and has contacted law enforcement.

Officials say 470 stores were affected including one in Newport News and in Virginia Beach. The Whole Food stores that do have in-store restaurants and bars tend to be in or near cities.

The company, which was acquired by online retail giant Amazon in June for $13.7 billion, said customers of the e-commerce company will not be impacted by the breach.