Victim in hospital, barricaded subject in custody after domestic situation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police charged a man with domestic assault, strangulation and abduction after he refused to exit his home Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic situation in the 1000 block of Red Mill Boulevard at 5:47 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, the victim had already escaped from the home and the subject was barricade inside, refusing to leave.

After an extended period of negotiation the suspect peacefully surrendered to police, according to a release.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Curtis J. Parker.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

This case remains under investigation.

