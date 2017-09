VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach dispatchers tell 10 On Your Side that two people are hurt after a vehicle and a bicyclist crashed Saturday evening.

Dispatchers say it happened in the 5000 block of Providence Road just before 5:00 p.m.

Both patients have been taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police have not released how severe their injuries are.

All roads have reopened.

