PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth officers are on scene investigating after Mike’s Corner Store was robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening.

Dispatch received the call just before 10:00 p.m. for a robbery in the 40 block of Afton Parkway.

Portsmouth Police spokesperson Misty Holley says the suspect fled the business on foot.

No one was injured during this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.