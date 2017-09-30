One person dead after overnight Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls about shots fired in the 400 block of Glendale Road. As officers were on their way, they learned the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man inside of a residence on Glendale Road. He was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the motives and circumstances around this shooting. They are also still working to identify a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727 - 6111 or the Crime Line at 1 - 888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.