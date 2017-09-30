No injuries reported after fire damages Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials report one child and two adults are displaced after a home caught fire Saturday evening.

Fire crews were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. for a single family residential structure fire in the 2100 block of Willow Wood Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found significant smoke and flames coming from the front, extending inside the home, according to Battalion Chief Brian Nichols. Crews brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

No one was during during this incident.

The residents were home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

