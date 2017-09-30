Nine children, three adults displaced after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a fire that displaced nine children and three adults from a home in the Grassfield section of the city Saturday evening.

Dispatchers called emergency crews to the 800 block of Washington Drive at 5:02 p.m. Fire crews arrived on scene at 5:09 p.m. to find a two-story home with smoke and flames billowing from the roof.

According to Captain Lawrence Matthews, firefighters went into the home to extinguish the fire but were called out because of the deteriorating conditions at the time.

Crews continued to work from the exterior and brought the fire under control at 6:14 p.m.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The residents have made their own lodging arrangements.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments.