Jury recommends 13 years for man involved in 2007 cold case murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A jury in Norfolk recommended a 13 year sentence for a man convicted of accidentally killing his fiancee and dumping her body in a park.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Billy Everett, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, 1 count of concealment of a dead body and 1 count of defilement of a dead body in a 2007 death of Lori Jordan.

Jordan was reported missing in November 2007. Her body was found in a wooded area in the Barraud Park section of Norfolk on December 28.

Frank and Teressa Everett were initially charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body in connection to the death after pleading guilty in March, 2017. A judge sentenced them to seven years with two years suspended — leaving five years to serve.

Billy Everett’s formal sentence is set for February 23, 2018. The case of Duane Goodson, charged with conspiracy, is pending.