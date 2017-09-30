HRT fare increase goes into effect starting Sunday

Related Coverage HRT to hold public meetings about fare increase

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is set to implement the next phase of the fare increase starting on Oct. 1.

HRT introduced the first of a two-part fare change in July 2014. The cost of a one-way fare went from $1.50 to $1.75. This next phase will increase a one-way fare to $2.00.

“This two-year phasing was done to specifically address concerns raised by customers in order to prepare for the increase,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT.

Hampton Roads Transit held six meetings in August and September for customers to get more information on the fare increases, the purpose of the increase, and ask questions with regards to the increase.