Body recovered from Pamlico Sound

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – A body was recovered early from the Pamlico Sound off Pea Island early Friday morning.

The Coast Guard was dispatched around 4:45 a.m. that a boater had spotted the body floating in Davis Channel, one-half mile south of Oregon Inlet near the Bonner Bridge.

A Coast Guard spokesperson tells WAVY.com that Station Oregon Inlet personnel were dispatched to recover the remains, and were assisted by the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and N.C. Marine Patrol.

There are no other details.

