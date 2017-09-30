15 dogs that survived Hurricane Irma to arrive in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Two local shelters in Williamsburg will be taking in 15 dogs that were affected by Hurricane Irma.

The dogs are being transported to Williamsburg on Saturday. Homes Fur Hounds and the Heritage Humane Society worked closely with the Miami/Dade Animal Shelter and a Richmond-based rescue group to bring the dogs to Williamsburg.

“Heritage Humane Society is proud to be working together with other area shelters and Homes for Hounds Rescue to relieve the pressure of the abundance of misplaced pets in Florida shelters,” says Darci VanderSlik, Marketing Manager of Heritage Humane Society.

The dogs were found abandoned, before the storm arrived. Many were left to survive the storm alone, with many of them tied to trees.

“When we got the call, we dropped everything to help as many as we could. We are fortunate to have so many caring people who give their time and money to enabled us to help these fifteen dogs find homes,” says Deanna and Tom Cosby, owners of Homes Fur Hounds. “The reward is knowing these dogs will soon find wonderful Williamsburg families to care for them after all they have been through. As we find homes for this batch, we plan to arrange for more.”

The dogs will be placed up for adoption after they are fully vetted by their medical and animal behavior team.

If interested in adopting one of the dogs, please email info@heritagehumanesociety.org.

