10 displaced, 3 in hospital after Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three people have been taken to the hospital and 10 people are displaced after an early morning fire in Chesapeake.

Officials say one person jumped from a second-story window and was injured. Two other people were taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation.

The call came out just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived to the 1300 block of Ivy Trail, they found a two-story apartment complex with smoke and flames coming from the front of the building.

Crews entered the apartments and had the fire under control in 30 minutes.

The fire spread to multiple apartments and caused smoke and heat damage to nine units.

The people taken to the hospital do not have life-threatening injuries.

10 people have been displaced because of the fire and have made their own lodging arrangements.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

