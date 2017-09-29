Virginia awarding money for new brewery in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Tourism Corporation is awarding $100,000 dollars to a new brewery on the Peninsula that will create 9 jobs.

The $1.4 million dollar Billsburg Brewery will open near Jamestown. Its part of a revitalization for that part of the county over recent years. The area is just off the Colonial Parkway near the Jamestown Beach Event Park.

The Billsburg Brewery is one of many craft beer locations that have opened up across Virginia lately. The state stays there are over 200 breweries across the commonwealth, including many in Hampton Roads.